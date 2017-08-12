Fetch ME a Home: August 12th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Gracing the NEWS CENTER studio with her furry presence this Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report was the lovable Fruffy- with an "R!"

This five-year-old female chihuahua has been proven to get along with dogs, cats, even birds! However, humans are her favorite and she quickly falls in love with everyone she meets.

Fruffy's story is a sad, but not uncommon one; her human passed away, leaving her without a home.

Fruffy is in great health and has a happy, sweet demeanor.

If you would like to welcome Fruffy into your home, you can find her with Lucky Pup Rescue!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© 2017 WCSH-TV