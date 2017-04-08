Fetch ME a Home: April 8th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Fetch ME a Home pet of the week is Maddie!

Maddie is thought to be a three-year-old shepard-mix. She was saved from a high-kill shelter down South and is now looking for her forever home. Maddie is very calm and loves attention, she has sweet eyes and an adorable smile. One of Maddie's favorite things in life is her "blankie" which she loves to sleep with and snuggle.

If you would like to adopt Maddie, you can find her with a foster parent at Lucky Pup Rescue.

And if you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these ani mal she lters near you: The Ark, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, Kennebec Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, SPCA of Hancock County, PAWS, Animal Welfare Society, New Hampshire SPCA, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, HART, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, Lucky Pup Rescue, Mainely Rat Rescue, and Animal Welfare Society.

