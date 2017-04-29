Fetch ME a Home: April 29th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Gorda!

This knobby-tailed two-year-old mix came all the way from Puerto Rico to find her forever home. Gorda is Feline Immunodeficiency Virus positive, which just means she has to stay up to date on her shots so that she doesn't get sick; cats with FIV has compromised immune systems and can't fight off simple illnesses like other cats. Gorda can be the only cat in your home, or she can be paired with another cat that does not like to fight. Gorda herself is a lover, not a fighter! She is curious and cuddly and playful when she wants to be.

If you are interested in opening your home and heart to Gorda, you can find her at HART of Maine.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: there's: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV