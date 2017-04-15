Fetch ME a Home: April 15th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Fetch ME a Home pet of the week is the adorable Excalibur!

This sweet boy is a one-year-old American mix with a set of eyes that will melt your heart and a tongue that won't stop giving kisses. He's active but loves to relax and cuddle, and he does well with other dogs. Excalibur already knows a few tricks, but is definitely interested in further training. Of course, he loves his treats!

If you would like to adopt Excalibur, you can find him at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland!

If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other ani mal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, HART of Maine, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

