Fetch ME a Home: April 15th, 2017

Fetch Me A Home 4/15/2017

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 8:56 AM. EDT April 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Fetch ME a Home pet of the week is the adorable Excalibur!

This sweet boy is a one-year-old American mix with a set of eyes that will melt your heart and a tongue that won't stop giving kisses. He's active but loves to relax and cuddle, and he does well with other dogs. Excalibur already knows a few tricks, but is definitely interested in further training. Of course, he loves his treats! 

If you would like to adopt Excalibur, you can find him at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

 

