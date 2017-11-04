Fetch ME a Home: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland November 4th, 2017

Fetch ME A Home Logo (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- It's puppy madness on Fetch ME a Home this weekend! NEWS CENTER welcomes 'Zpacho and Nanner to the studio from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

These three-month-old fox hound puppies are two of a litter of four and they are ready to go home with new families! You can seal the deal today at the Pet Co in South Portland between 9am and 11am. Remember, puppies are a commitment, but if you have the time and energy, you'll have a furry friend for a long time!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

