Fetch ME a Home: 1/15/17

Katie meets Lola (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Sunday's Fetch ME a Home pet of the day is Lola!

Lola is a three-year-old female calico cat, but she is the size of a kitten! This petite gal is gentle and sweet. She loves to play and then cuddle with her human.

Lola is wonderful with kids, but would prefer to be your one and only cat. If you're interested in making Lola a part of your family, you can find her at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland!

You can watch Fetch ME A Home every Sunday morning on NEWS CENTER's Weekend Morning Report.

