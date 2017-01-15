WCSH
Fetch ME a Home: 1/15/17

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 9:38 AM. EST January 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Sunday's Fetch ME a Home pet of the day is Lola!

Lola is a three-year-old female calico cat, but she is the size of a kitten! This petite gal is gentle and sweet. She loves to play and then cuddle with her human.

Lola is wonderful with kids, but would prefer to be your one and only cat. If you're interested in making Lola a part of your family, you can find her at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

You can watch Fetch ME A Home every Sunday morning on NEWS CENTER's Weekend Morning Report. And if you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these animal shelters near you: there's The ArkCoastal Aroostook Humane SocietyKennebec Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandSPCA of Hancock CountyPAWSAnimal Welfare SocietyNew Hampshire SPCACocheco Valley Humane Society, HART, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, Lucky Pup Rescue, Mainely Rat Rescue, and Animal Welfare Society.

