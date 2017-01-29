Fetch Me a Home 01-29-17

Fetch ME A Home Logo (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- To get in the mood for the Super Bowl this Sunday, Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick is hosting the 1st Annual Kitten Bowl.

The live stream kicks off at 10 A.M. at coastalhumanesociety.org and the adoptions begin at noon. You can preview your favorite kitten and then adopt it when the doors open.

It includes some of your favorite cath-letes:

Colin Kaepurnick

Tomcat Brady

Aaron Pawgers

Michael Stray-han

Dion Mewton

and Rob Gronkmeowski.

If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: there's: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue.

