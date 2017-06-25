Feds look to improve cod catch data with electronic monitors

ELIOT, ME - JANUARY 14: Some of 600 lbs of haddock, pollock and cod that commercial ground fisherman Tim Rider and crew caught using rod and reel, 61 miles out in the Gulf of Maine on Saturday, are packed and ready to deliver to restaurant clients... (Photo: Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal fishing regulators are working on new rules to try to get better information about the catch of cod and other valuable fish species in the Northeast.



The New England Fishery Management Council has approved a range of possible alternatives that could be developed to improve monitoring of groundfish. Groundfish include several important commercial species such as cod, haddock and sole.



The council says it wants to improve reliability and accountability of catch reporting. Catch data are important because they help prevent overfishing of species.



One alternative the council is considering is electronic monitoring. The council says electronic monitoring could be used as an alternative to human at-sea monitors who collect fishing data aboard ships.



Cod catch has fallen in recent years. Some other groundfish stocks remain strong.

