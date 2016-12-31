Federal money to replace culvers, restore fish habitat

Oliver Road (Photo: Maine Warden Service)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A $6 million federal grant is going to be used to reduce the impact of road flooding and to restore fish habitat in Maine.



The Maine Aquatic Connectivity Restoration Project calls for reconnecting waterways and improving roads and bridges. The money is being awarded to The Nature Conservancy in a partnership that involves large forestland owners, tribe, federal agencies and conservation groups.



The five-year project aims to replace several hundred culverts, restoring some 250 miles of brooks, streams and rivers in more than a dozen watersheds in northern and eastern Maine.



Sen. Angus King said the project shows that economic development and environmental stewardship "can go hand-in-hand."

12/31/2016 8:54:05 AM (GMT -5:00)

AP