FBI seizes nearly $850,000 from four Portland residents

The FBI has seized nearly $850,000 in cash and watches from four Portland residents, and has filed documents in the case that suggest the assets were confiscated in connection with an investigation into illegal gambling.

The seizure, which occurred during raids conducted in April, included $500,000 in cash from a safe deposit boxed that was rented by Patricia Nixon, along with a substantial bank account, additional cash and expensive watches that were owned by her and Stephen E. Mardigan, a Maine businessman who owns commercial properties in and around Portland. Nixon and Mardigan live in the city in a home overlooking the Back Cove.

