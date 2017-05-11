FBI chief says Russia investigation isn't a low priority

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe disagrees with the White House suggestion that it’s a low priority of the FBI to investigate Russian interference in the election and potential Trump campaign collusion.

McCabe says it’s a “highly significant investigation,” contradicting statements made by the White House downplaying the significance. On Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “probably one of the smallest things” that the FBI has “got going on their plate.”

McCabe tells a Senate panel that he would not describe the investigation that way.





Still, McCabe is declining to say exactly how many FBI personnel are involved in the investigation. McCabe says he can’t discuss that in a public setting.

