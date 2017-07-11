Father, son arrested for stabbing in Princeton

Home of Rodney Fitch on Mill street in Princeton. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PRINCETON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A father and son, Joel Hayward Sr., 49, and his son, Joel Hayward Jr., 24, are behind bars for reportedly breaking into a home an beating a 50 year-old man in Princeton.

Police say the father and son broke into a home at 29 Mill street in Princeton Monday, July 10 a little before noon, and beat Rodney Fitch. Fitch was taken to the hospital in Calais with head wounds but later released.

Police found Hayward Jr. hiding in a field and his father at the Post Office in Princeton. Both men are at the Washington County jail. They are being charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

Police searched the camper where the two live at 9 Willow Street and found evidence linking them to the incident.

