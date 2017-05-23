WCSH
Close

Father's sentencing for death of infant son

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 7:36 AM. EDT May 23, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A father from Standish will be sentenced Tuesday for the death of his infant son. Eugene Charlie Martineau pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in January. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Man from Standish admits causing son's death.

His 3 month old son Leo Jospehs died in 2015 from head trauma and catastrophic brain swelling. 

He also had 24 broken ribs, a broken wrist and a broken ankle when he died. 

Under an agreement, Martineau will spend up to 15 years in prison. 

His sentencing begins at 9:00 on Tuesday morning. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories