Father charged with assaulting baby

Brandon Coleman is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a minor in connection to the serious injuries he's accused of inflicting on his eight-week-old daughter (Photo: Portland Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police said the injuries that sent an eight-week-old girl to the hospital were inflicted by her father.

Brandon Coleman is 29 years old and lives in an apartment on Highland Street in Portland. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of assault on a minor.

An ambulance was called to their home on July 1 around 7 p.m. to take the baby to Maine Medical Center. Investigators said she was treated for serious injuries consistent with assault.

Following his indictment by a Cumberland County Grand Jury, Coleman was arrested on Tuesday and sent to Cumberland County Jail. His bail is set at $10,000.

Police said the girl was released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

© 2017 WCSH-TV