Fatal motorcycle crash in Orono

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One person is dead after their motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole in Orono early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Orono Police Department, the motorcycle crossed the center line on outer Forest Avenue and left the roadway on the opposite side. The motorcycle struck a telephone pole and the driver was ejected. The operator was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.

The name of the operator is not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Old Town Police and Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 WCSH-TV