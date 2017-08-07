Fatal motorcycle accident in Westbrook

Police lights.

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Westbrook are investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle accideent that happened Sunday night around 11:00 p.m.

Police say a 44 year-old motorcyclist crashed in the 600 block of Duck Pond Road and died on the scene.

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet. Police are not releasing the name of the man until they notify his family.

© 2017 WCSH-TV