Fatal crash closes Rte. 114, bypass in Gorham

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A fatal crash on Monday afternoon shut down sections of two major roadways in Gorham for more than an hour.

The car involved went off an embankment near the roundabout connecting Route 114 (South Street) and Route 112 (Bernard P. Rines Highway), which is also known as the Gorham bypass.

South Street's closure was between Day and McLellan roads, while the bypass was closed from the scene of the crash to Narragansett Street.

Few details were immediately available as to how the crash happened, but a team was seen reconstructing.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, the roads remained closed to traffic.

