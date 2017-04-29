Fatal car accidet in Hudson

HUDSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a car accident in Hudson on Saturday. The name of the woman has not yet been released.

Authorities said a passing driver noticed the vehicle on Hudson road and called police.

EMS crews were the first to arrive and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A neighbor of the victim transported the woman's adult son to the accident.

“And I turned around and went back home and have been sad ever since. You know, it's sad. You know, it’s his mom,” said Bob Boucher.

Officials said it is still too early to determine all the causes but say speed was a factor.

