Fatal car accident in Ellsworth shuts down section of Rt 3

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 6:27 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A section of Route 3 in Ellsworth closed early Monday morning due to a fatal car accident.

Ellsworth Police say one person died and that crews were reconstructing the accident around 6:30 a.m.

The accident happened near Ellsworth and Trenton town line near a Marden's store.

Traffic was being rerouted. Authorities are asking drivers to use Route 230 or Jordan River and Mud Creek Roads. 

