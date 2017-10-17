(Photo: File via NECN)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Auburn Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened Tuesday just before 5pm.

Auburn Police Deputy Chief Jason Moen says a Honda Civic traveling northbound on Washington St struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer truck that was turning left into Ness Oil.

Moen says the driver of the Honda was killed instantly and the passenger was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.

He says no further information will be released until family notifications have been completed.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

© 2017 WCSH-TV