Close Fatal accident involving a Bud Light truck in Naples Beth McEvoy , WCSH 11:38 AM. EDT August 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NAPLES, Maine — Route 302 in Naples was closed to one lane between Lambs Mills Road and Perley Road because of a fatal car accident. Officials say a Bud Light Beer truck was involved in the accident. This story will updated. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Make your own Shoebox eclipse viewer KKK flyers left around Boothbay Harbor. NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Running for recovery Little Boy Delivers Baby Brother That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900 Authorities respond as van plows into crowds LEPAGE WEIGHS IN ON CHARLOTTESVILLE More Stories Boston 'Free Speech Rally' Is on, With Conditions Aug 18, 2017, 6:10 a.m. Governor LePage calls teachers 'a dime a dozen' Aug 18, 2017, 9:32 a.m. Spain terror attacks: At least 1 American killed Aug 18, 2017, 8:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs