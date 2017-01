(Photo: Dallas Hartung)

FARMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fairbanks Road in Farmington, also known as Route 4, is currently shut down due to a serious crash.

According to a Franklin County dispatcher, a tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into a house along the roadway.

NEWS CENTER's Dustin Wlodkowski is en route and you can follow his updates here.

Copyright 2016 WCSH