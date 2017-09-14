Farmingdale man lifeflighted after serious crash in N. Yarmouth

(Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Farmingdale was seriously injured in a single-car crash Thursday in North Yarmouth.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Drew Emery lost control of his Jeep on Mill Road and left the roadway, striking multiple trees while plunging down a steep embankment.

Deputies said Emery sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was assisted on scene by North Yarmouth Fire/EMS and lifeflighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

