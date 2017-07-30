Farmers and foresters to receive help adapting to climate

young farmers (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Farmers and foresters in the Northeast facing challenges posed by climate change are the focus of a newly announced University of Vermont project.



The University of Vermont Extension's center for sustainable agriculture says it will use a $248,900 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a curriculum geared at helping such workers plan for and adapt to climate change.



The center's coordinator Joshua Faulkner says the emphasis will be on helping farmers and foresters learn from each other to help their businesses.



The program will look at reducing pest damage, improving yield, managing water effectively, improving risk management and conserving soil and water.



The project is part of a regional collaboration involving researchers in states such as Maine and New Hampshire.

