Fans hang 'Racism is as American as baseball' banner over Green Monster

BOSTON (CSNNE) — A black banner that read "Racism is as American as baseball" was hung over the Green Monster for a brief time Wednesday night at Fenway Park.



According to Comcast Sports Network, in the middle of the fourth inning of the A's-Red Sox game, fans held the banner over the Green Monster (technically in play). Within a minute or two, security had reeled the banner back and escorted the fans from their seats.

The Red Sox were honoring a U.S. military veteran during that particular inning break.



Security quickly confiscated the banner and removed those holding it. pic.twitter.com/b8xjLBW8O5 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 14, 2017

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who is black, earlier this season said he heard racist remarks at Fenway, leading the Red Sox to institute a no-tolerance policy.

This is at least the second time this year a controversial banner has been unfurled over the Green Monster. A banner with a political message regarding the Middle East in June was dropped and was also removed.

