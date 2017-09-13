WCSH
Fans hang 'Racism is as American as baseball' banner over Green Monster

Evan Drellich, CSNNE.com , WCSH 9:27 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

BOSTON (CSNNE) — A black banner that read "Racism is as American as baseball" was hung over the Green Monster for a brief time Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

According to Comcast Sports Network, in the middle of the fourth inning of the A's-Red Sox game, fans held the banner over the Green Monster (technically in play). Within a minute or two, security had reeled the banner back and escorted the fans from their seats.

The Red Sox were honoring a U.S. military veteran during that particular inning break.
 

 

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who is black, earlier this season said he heard racist remarks at Fenway, leading the Red Sox to institute a no-tolerance policy.

This is at least the second time this year a controversial banner has been unfurled over the Green Monster. A banner with a political message regarding the Middle East in June was dropped and was also removed.

