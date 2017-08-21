Fans fortify Remy for chemotherapy with heartfelt tribute

Dustin Pedroia presents NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy with a giant glove as a gift recognizing his 30-year career before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Aug. 20, 2017 (Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox are honoring former second baseman Jerry Remy for his 30 years in the broadcast booth.



Remy was recently diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time and is scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week.



Remy was presented Sunday with an oversized glove by current second baseman Dustin Pedroia and received other gifts from the team. He thanked his family and singled out some of the broadcasters and crew with whom he worked. He said he was confident he would be back in the booth next year to see the Red Sox raise another World Series banner.



Remy played 10 seasons in the majors, the last seven in Boston. He was an All-Star in 1978, his first year with the Red Sox.

