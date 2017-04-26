PERU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On Friday, members of the Maine Legislature’s Transportation Committee will take up a matter than means the world to a family in Western Maine.

On the agenda is a resolve to name a bridge, now under construction, after Buddy Mclain. It would provide a lasting tribute to a fallen hero in his own community.

24-year old Army Private Buddy McLain was one of six soldiers gunned down in 2010 when an Afghan border policemen they were training, turned on them and opened fire.

“This guy pretty much targeted Buddy and swept the rest. You could tell by the wounds that all the soldiers had sustained”, said his father Larry McLain.

In the following days the harsh reality set in for his father.

“Like you see on the TV, two soldiers came to my front door”, he said.

A tribute to Buddy McLain is set up in a special room inside his dad’s home, but he’d like a more public tribute that the whole community can share in.

“As a father, this would mean the world to me. It’s something that will last forever. It will be a way of remembering our fallen heroes”, he said.

Across the street from where Buddy is buried and over the river where he fished with his dad, a new bridge is under construction. His family is hoping it will soon be named the Buddy Wendall McLain Bridge.

It connects the town of Mexico, where Buddy grew up, with the town of Peru, where the woman he would marry grew up.

“When that day comes and you know he’s not coming back, it never feels real because you never have that closure”, said his widow Chelsea McLain.

Time has helped heal his widow’s broken heart. But the thing that will always trouble her is that his son never got to know his father. That’s why naming the bridge after him is so important to her.

“He still is a hero, even though he’s gone. So to have this bridge, to let him know you’re dad was that important”, she said.

Larry and Chelsea McLain will be at the statehouse on Friday when the measure comes before lawmakers.

