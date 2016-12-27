Family searching for man who did not make it home for Christmas

JACKSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A family in Jackson is searching for a family member after he never made it home for Christmas.

34-year-old Adam Andrews, who is originally from Maine, boarded a bus in Norwood, Mass. to Boston, and then to the Greyhound stop at Dysart’s in Hermon.

His family says Adam never got off the bus when they went to pick him up on Thursday, December 22, and they immediately feared the worst.

They say Adam suffers from a developmental disability.

His brother Paul had to explain the situation to his two young daughters.

"That was a hard night crying with my daughters because they just wanted Uncle Adam and they were definitely bawling. It was hard but just tell them to say some prayers and try to stay positive,” Paul Andrews said.

After reaching out to police, who are now investigating, family members took to Facebook—sharing his photo and information.

Last known sighting was Dec. 22 at around 7 AM where he boarded a train to South Station in Boston Massachusetts. From... Posted by Stephanie Andrews on Friday, December 23, 2016

Adam is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and has strawberry blonde hair and beard.

He was reportedly last seen in a blue coat with grey sweatpants.

His presents are still waiting for him at his brother Paul's home in Jackson where he was supposed to spend the holiday.

Adam’s brother, Paul, said the outpouring support from people on Facebook has been overwhelming.

“Going into Christmas started not so good to begin with because of this, but with so many other people that are reaching out that are branching out that don't even know him--that don't even know us--it made our Christmas a little brighter,” Andrews said.

The Andrews family has not given up hope yet.

They hope that Adam can open his presents very soon.

Norwood Police Department in Massachusetts said that they are continuing to investigate to determine where Adam Andrews was last seen.

If you have any information on where Adam Andrews might be, you are asked to call police.

