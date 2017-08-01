Family says man hit by alleged drunk driver has long road to recovery

Jonathan Menard Ctsy of his cousin Jake McDaniel

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The 23-year-old man who was hit while riding his bike in Brunswick on Sunday, is conscience and talking.

Jonathan Menard spoke for the first time Monday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland since he was hit by a car.

Jake McDanie, Menard's cousin, says Menard is making progress and is no longer being fully sedated, is breathing on his own and speaking.

Menard told his cousin he knew he was in the hospital but did not know why. McDaniel says when he explained to Menard about the accident, Menard looked baffled.

McDaniel says his cousin still has a long road of recovery ahead but has made a lot of progress in a short amount of time.

McDaniel says Menard has severe head injuries with fractures to his face and skull and his brain is still leaking fluid. Doctors told McDaniel the brain leakage puts his cousin at risk for meningitis.

Brunswick police arrested 35-year-old Kristin Phillips of Brunswick for hitting Menard on Bath Road late Saturday night, then leaving the scene.

Phillips was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She was released on $1,440 cash bail. She is expected to be in court Sept. 19, 2017.

