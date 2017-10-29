Family says Karen Wrentzel, Hebron hunting victim, was 'unforgettable'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Family members remember the victim of the Saturday hunting incident as an 'unforgettable' life force.

The family has identified 34-year-old Karen Wrentzel of Greenwood Mountain Road in Hebron as the victim of the Saturday morning hunting incident.

Wrentzel's uncle said in a Facebook post 'at the very least I can say that you passed doing something you enjoyed... Digging around for rocks, in the side of a mountain, made out of rocks'.

Wrentzel's uncle told News Center she was digging for rocks and gems at the time of the incident.

Family says that Wrentzel was on her property when she was shot and killed.

This is Maine’s first fatal hunting incident since 2012 in Wales. Maine licensed 219,000 hunters in 2016.

Police have identified the shooter but have yet to release a name.

