Family of six displaced after early morning fire

WHITEFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A family of six is without a home after a fire destroyed their two-story 1800's era farmhouse Sunday morning -- according to our media partners at the Portland Press Herald.

The fire started in the homes laundry room electrical panel and quickly spread through the home. Firefighters were able to contain the flames within 45 minutes. The home's owners and four children made it out safely along with the family's dog. Two cats are missing.

"This is an amazing family and huge setback for them," family friend Tanya Albert said.

The home, which is owned by John Pagurko, was not insured and the family has received help from the American Red Cross in finding other accommodations.

The family's Go Fund Me page can be accessed here.

No one was injured.

