Family of seven rescued from sinking boat in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --- A family of seven was rescued Sunday after their boat sank off of timber point in Biddeford.

Police said they received a distress call from the family around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon saying their boat was taking on a lot of water.



When rescue crews arrived, all seven people, three of them children, were in the water.

Police said they initially spotted the family when they arrived and then lost sight of them briefly.



Marine units from Saco and Scarborough assisted the Biddeford Fire and Police Departments in rescuing everyone.

All seven family members were taken to Southern Maine Health Care for possible hypothermia.

