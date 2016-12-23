Family of Casco hit-and-run victim: 'Stop avoiding the truth'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The family of a woman who was killed in what police called a hit-and-run in Casco on Sunday released a statement Friday saying they do not believe the man arrested for their family member's death.
Police say Lorna Nugent was hit and killed by Jeffrey Smith on Route 302 in Casco when she was walking along the road.
Smith claimed that he thought he hit a deer, which is why he left the scene. He is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death.
Nugent's family said in a statement Friday:
"Our family is suffering the worst pain anyone can imagine. Mr. Smith, you say you thought you hit a deer. We don't believe you. Your attempts to shift blame are shameful. Stop avoiding the truth. With your actions and your words you took a mother, aunt, sister, daughter, grandmother, cousin, and niece, and now you are trying to take her voice. We won't let that happen. We will speak for her and we will fight for justice.”
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs