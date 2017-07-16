Family, friends seek answers about missing Portland man

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Sebastian Kelley's sister reported him missing on June 17, 2017 -- it's been nearly a month and friends and family have still not heard from him and are looking for answers.

"It's not like him at all" Kelley's fiancé Cassie Doughty said. "He would never go this long without contacting someone". According to Portland Police's Facebook page Kelley is 30 years old, is 5"11 and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a neck tattoo that says 'Willow Grace'. "He's been through a lot but he's a really good person and I just hope he's ok". Doughty said.

Doughty was told by police that they received a tip from someone that led them to search the Presumpscot river over the weekend. Westbrook police were not willing to confirm or deny that statement. Doughty was also told by police that Portland PD and Westbrook PD are now working on the investigation together.

"I think he's scared and he's hiding" Doughty said. "He doesn't know who to trust or who to reach out to". She claims that Kelley recently got mixed up with the wrong crowd and that she has heard he was jumped shortly after he went missing and is still recovering from those injuries. Police are asking anyone with information about Kelley to contact Detective Beamont, 207- 874 - 8524.

