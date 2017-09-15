Familiar injury confines Woodhead to bench

Nick Vigil and George Iloka of the Cincinnati Bengals combine to tackle Danny Woodhead of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2017 (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Ravens placed running back Danny Woodhead on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Thursday.



Woodhead injured his left leg in the first quarter of the season opener and did not return. He missed part of training camp with a hamstring injury to the same leg.



Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the 32-year-old would miss "multiple weeks" and would be a candidate to return later in the season. He would be eligible to play again as soon as Week 11.

As part of his 2010-2012 tenure with the New England Patriots, Danny Woodhead scored this touchdown against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb. 5, 2012 (Photo: Larry French/Getty Images)

Woodhead signed a three-year contract with Baltimore in March after playing for the New York Jets, New England and San Diego. He played in only two games for the Chargers last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.



The Ravens promoted running back Jeremy Langford from the practice squad to replace Woodhead on the active roster.

© 2017 Associated Press