Falmouth Schools open Monday despite threat, police

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Falmouth schools remain open Monday despite threats they received Sunday. They do not believe the threat is credible.

Falmouth Police Chief Ed Tolan said The Maine State Police received a vague threat but after talking if over with Falmouth Superintendent they decided to hold classes on Monday.

Cheif Tolan said they will have added security at the schools in Falmouth.

The superintendent of Falmouth schools sent out an email to parents on Monday morning informing them of the threat.

