Falmouth school visit is a Gutner family affair

Before saying goodbye to the school year, the 2nd grade class at Falmouth Elementary School says hello to NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Todd Gutner got a request for a school visit that he couldn't refuse...from his wife.

His better half teaches second grade at Falmouth Elementary School. Todd wisely accepted her invitation to discuss his work as a meteorologist at NEWS CENTER with her students in their last week of classes before summer vacation.

Todd's wife knows better than anyone that the path to his heart runs through his stomach. When Todd arrived for his visit on Wednesday morning, she and her students ensured his happy cooperation by presenting him a stack cream horns from The Baker's Bench in Westbrook. A few even made it back to the station for his co-workers.

