PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Summer's not over yet! As July comes to an end, the start of fair season begins!

Maine is home to many great fairs and festivals, so check out our list of fairs to visit in the upcoming months!

July 28th - August 5th: Northern Maine Fair

Drag racing and tractor rodeos can be found at this fair! The Presque Isle festival, tailored to kids, also includes a doll and character parade.

July 28th - August 6th: Bangor State Fair

Fair includes motor-cross and demolition derby events, as well as eating contests and tiger shows!

August 2nd - 6th: Maine Lobster Festival

What would a fair season be without lobster?! This internationally-recognized festival celebrates Maine's local seafood, as well as a carnival and family activities.

August 4th&5th: Wilton Blueberry Festival

This year the festival includes performances from Re-Creation and Mark Gentle! Come celebrate the local heritage with the people of Wilton!

August 8th-13th: Topsham Fair

Comedians, truck pulls, harness racing, and much much more! The fair is celebrating its 163rd year, and it definitely is a fun spot to check out!

August 9th - 13th: International Homecoming Festival

This festival celebrates the friendship between St. Stephen, New Brunswick and Calais, Maine! Filled with reunions, children's activities, and informative demonstrations, this festival is a friendly option for guests.

August 10th - 19th: Skowhegan State Fair

This fun, family fair includes multiple days of horse racing, bands, and carnival rides, as well as animal showing by local 4H groups.

August 11th - 12th: Gray Blueberry Festival

Gray's version of celebrating blueberries includes music, animals, wagon rides, dunk tanks, and any lawn game you can think of!

Augst 19th - 26th: Union Fair & Maine Wild Blueberry Festival

Ever heard of lawnmower drag racing? If not, you need to check out the union fair and blueberry festival! A wine pavilion and High Flying Frisbee Dogs are just some of the unique events this fair hosts!

August 24th - 27th: Acton Fair

Pig scrambles, the Ms. Acton Pageant, and cruise'n car show are a few of the fun events at this fair!

August 24th - 27th: Piscataquis Valley Fair

You have to check out the homemade ice cream at this fair!

August 24th - 27th: Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Hot air balloons are amazing to see, and at this festival you even have the chance of riding one!

August 27th - September 4th: The Windsor Fair

This large fair, covering 275 acres, includes lots of horse racing and carnival rides!

August 31st - September 4th: The Bluehill Fair

The self-proclaimed "Down to Earth" fair includes theater performances, and lots of animal shows! Stunt dog challenges are also fun to watch at this fair.

September 1st - 4th: Springfield Fair

Concerts and entertainment groups are a constant at this fair!

September 1st - 10th: Boothbay Region Harbor Fest

Fashion contests, paint lessons, and lots of food are a few of the things to look forward to in this festival.

September 1st - October 31st: Maine's Pumpkin Festival

This festival spans across two months! It gives you plenty of time to take a coastline cruise, train ride, race pumpkin boats, see the parades, and much more!

September 13th - 16th: Oxford County Fair

This fair is promoting their new affordable pricing option this year, which allows more families to enjoy the music, food, and more! Make sure to check out the Mom's Apple Pie Contest as well as Woodsman Day.

September 17th - 23rd: Farmington Fair

This fair includes a dog show, as well as a few interesting contests such as "Drag Your Neighbor" and a goat showing contest.

September 24th - 30th: Cumberland Fair

This fair, which includes animals and carnival rides, also offers the option of camping by the fair grounds throughout the summer and during fair week.

October 1st - 8th: Fryeburg Fair

A 167-year-old tradition, this fair includes non-stop livestock showing, as well as a Woodsmen Field Day and famous french fries!

