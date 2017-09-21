Fairfield community talks about hoax

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Second report of van driver trying to pick up child
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
ICE and CC Jail
-
Rockland Trump sign issue
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Killeen woman speaks about viral cotton post
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
High surf pounds Maine beaches
More Stories
-
Feed Maine September: Food insecurity in Maine is…Sep 21, 2017, 3:04 p.m.
-
Reports: North Korea may test hydrogen bomb in PacificSep 21, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
-
Silently Slipping AwaySep 19, 2017, 2:27 p.m.