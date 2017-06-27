Fair season in Maine: ride safety a top priority

Carnival company under scrutiny after accident (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fair season in Maine is underway with a number of events scheduled for Fourth of July weekend.

Heritage Days in Bath and the Houlton Fair begin on July 1, and Smokey's Greater Shows will have rides available.

Carnival rides are under scrutiny after incidents over the weekend where a girl fell from a carnival ride in New York, which officials determined was in proper working order.

President of Smokey's Greater Shows, Jeanette Gillmore, said that its rides are inspected by the State Fire Marshal's office at the beginning of the year, and that the inspection is valid for the full year. She said vendors cannot operate without an inspection and insurance.

"Fire marshals often come to inspect fireworks shows, and will do a walkthrough inspection of the rides at that time," said Gillmore.

Gillmore said her employees perform daily inspections of the rides too, and that insurance adjusters also inspect the rides frequently.

"If a different ride pops up that was not already inspected, the state inspects it," said Gillmore.

