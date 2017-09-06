Failed Brinks truck break-in leads to arrest

His smiling mug shot belies the serious charge that Jon Baribeau faces of attempted felony theft from a Brinks armored truck (Photo: Camden Police Dept.)

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Witnesses and video helped police crack their investigation into an attempted break-in of a Brinks armored truck.

The truck was parked at a Hannaford supermarket in Camden on Aug. 28 when someone tried to get into it.

Police identified that person as 48-year-old Jon Baribeau in Brunswick. They arrested him in Brunswick on Tuesday on a charge of attempted felony theft. He was taken to Knox County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

© 2017 WCSH-TV