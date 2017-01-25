Facebook fights fake news with Trending changes

SAN FRANCISCO (USA TODAY) -- Facebook is changing its Trending Topics that highlights the most popular news on the giant social network to fight the incursion of fake news.

Among the changes: Everyone will see the same topics, rather than topics personalized by their behavior on Facebook. To keep fake news from trending, Facebook will focus on news articles being broadly discussed rather than promoting engagement with one or a small number of articles. And Facebook will show the news article's headline and publisher.

The changes are the latest in a series to improve Trending Topics, a little box in the right corner of Facebook pages that became the subject of heated debate last spring for allegedly suppressing conservative voices and viewpoints. After Facebook fired the curators who helped screen the topics generated by an algorithm, more fake new stories were surfaced in Trending Topics.

Trending Topics is just the tip of the fake-news iceberg for Facebook, which has been sharply criticized for spreading fake news during the presidential election. Worldwide attention to the ongoing controversy reflect the tight grip one company has on how news is consumed. Facebook says the changes will begin rolling out Wednesday and will be available to all Facebook users in coming weeks.

