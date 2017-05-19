Mark Zuckerberg, wife choose 'rural Maine' to celebrate wedding anniversary

(Photo: Facebook)

(NEWS CENTER) — Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are spending their five-year wedding anniversary honeymoon in rural Maine.

"Some years we've gone to Japan or France," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. "This year we're traveling the US and we'll be spending our honeymoon in rural Maine."

So why the honeymoon five years later? Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's wedding on May 19, 2012, wasn't exactly traditional; perhaps expected for someone who leads a social media cooperation currently worth $435 billion.

In an effort to keep things low key, Zuckerberg made the wedding a surprise, disguising the occasion as a celebration for Priscilla's graduation from medical school. But, as Zuckerberg explains, "one side effect of having a surprise wedding is that Facebook's CFO who was managing our IPO process had no idea we were getting married."

Facebook's IPO process was scheduled to conclude on May 18, a day before the planned wedding. Zuckerberg discussed with his CFO the possibility of the date being switched but, unfortunately, "it would be ready so it needed to be that day" — thus, the couple was married one day after the technology industry's biggest IPO and, of course, the honeymoon was cut short so Zuckerberg could be with his team "when things got rocky."

Zuckerberg later promised Priscilla that ever year, the newlyweds would have a honeymoon to celebrate their marriage.

"One lesson I've learned from marriage is that exploring together just gets better over time," Zuckerberg wrote. "Priscilla, here's to a great sixth year of marriage and perhaps some better planning in the future!"

Zuckerberg did not hint at where the couple would be spending time — and considering Maine topped 2010 U.S. Census Bureau data as the most "rural" state in the U.S., with 61.3 percent of the population living in "rural" areas, they could virtually be anywhere.

Enjoy your stay in the Pine Tree State, Mark and Priscilla!

