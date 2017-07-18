FAA will pay to rebuild airport runway in rural Maine

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PRINCETON, Maine (AP) - Maine's U.S. senators say the federal government will pick up the tab for rebuilding the runway at an airport in rural eastern Maine.



Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say the Federal Aviation Administration is giving the town of Princeton nearly $5 million to fully fund the reconstruction of Princeton Municipal Airport's existing runway.



Princeton is a town of about 800 people located close to the border of Washington County, Maine, and New Brunswick, Canada.



Collins is a Republican and King is an independent.

