FAA to pay for improvements at rural Maine airport

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — The federal government is committing more than a half million dollars to help expand a municipal airport in western Maine.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding slightly more than $530,000 to the Steven A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins say the money will support work to expand and reconstruct the apron at the airport.

Collins, a Republican, and King, an independent, say enhancements at the airport will help boost the economy in a rural part of the state. The airport is located less than 40 miles from the border with Quebec.

The money is coming through the Federal Aviation Administration.

