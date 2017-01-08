Explosions, fire at manufacturing facility in Liberty

Photo Credit: Erik Vehr

LIBERTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A manufacturing facility went up in flames Sunday night prompting several explosions due to hazardous materials inside.

It all happened at Magnum Manufacturing Inc. on Rt. 3 in Liberty.

The road was shut down to traffic for at least two miles.

Fire crews from nearly a dozen towns responded to the fire at around 7:30 p.m.

One man, believed to be the one leasing the space, was taken to an area hospital with burns. Officials say they are non-life threatening.

Firefighters battled some harsh temperatures making their efforts even more challenging, as they pumped water out of nearby Lake St. George.

"We had snow just last night. You start putting water on it, it was freezing instantaneously,” Liberty Fire Chief Bill Gillespie said. “We have firefighters trying to move around on ice it's like skating with a charged line in your hand. It was next to impossible.”



No firefighters were injured, according to Gillespie.

The building is a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.

