Expert paddler dies on Penobscot River

Joseph Giffune from his Facebook page (Photo: Ctsy: Facbook)

T2-R10 WELS, Maine (South of Baxter State Park) (NEWS CENTER) — A 25 year-old man from Millinocket died Sunday while whitewater kayaking on the Nesowadnehunk Stream just south of Baxter State Park.

Just after 5 p.m. police say Joseph Giffune Jr. was kayaking with a friend on the section of the stream just before West Branch of the Penobscot River. Giffune got stuck in a hole of recirculating water at the bottom of the ledge and was unable to get free.

According to Giffune's facebook page, he was an expert paddler who had worked as a river guide and as a manager for New England Outdoor Center.

The other kayaker tried to rescue Giffune but was unsuccessful. Eventually Giffune was released from the hydraulic and swept downstream. He was unconscious when he was pulled from the river.

Giffune was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 WCSH-TV