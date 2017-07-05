Expensive dinner: Mans 2017 SUV falls off pier while he dines

SUV falls off pier in Kennebunkport

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from New York is having a rough week.

The driver of a 2017 GMC Yukon, with dealer plates still on it, forgot to put his car in park before going out-to-eat in Kennebunkport on Pier road, according to Deputy Chief Craig Sanford.

Who knew SUV's were such good swimmers?

Sanford says a passerby watched the SUV cascade into the water, while the driver dined on Monday, July 3 in the evening.

It took two wreckers several hours to fish the SUV out of the water.

The driver was alerted to his cars wet condition after commotion surrounding the fallen SUV ensued.

No one was hurt but that is sure to be one expensive dinner.

