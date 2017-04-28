Excitement fuels competitive fire at Special Olympics event

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Over 700 excited athletes took to the field to participate in this years Cumberland County Special Olympics Friday morning.

This year was one of the highest turn outs to date -- they also had over 200 volunteers helping as well. They started the event with a parade showcasing all the athletes with their teams. There was lots of cheering from teammates as well as from those in the stands.

"Well the only thing that I am really most excited for is doing all the events at the same time" Bonny Eagle High School senior Lucas Bonica said.

The athletes took place in a number of different events including relay racing, long jumping, wheel chair racing and more. Whether they have participated before or not -- these guys were pumped up and ready for a great day of friendly competition.

"Well in the relay you have to run and when you go running you get to be cheered at and that's going to be exciting" Bonny Eagle Middle School student Josh Small said.

© 2017 WCSH-TV