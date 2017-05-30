'Everybody just loved her' - friends reflect on loss of missing canoeist

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - After a four day search, game wardens recovered the body of missing canoeist Jennifer Bousquet Tuesday afternoon.

She disappeared Saturday afternoon when her canoe capsized on the Saco River in Fryeburg.

"Everybody just loved her," said Cathy Dunlap, a Somersworth, NH resident who says Jennifer Bousquet used to babysit her kids. She said the two remained friends ever since, talking as recently as a week ago.

"Your kids are never supposed to go before you," she said. "So sad." Dunlap met Bousquet through her mother Audrey. She understands the pain - she lost her son just last year. "They say the pain goes away, but believe me, it does not," she said.

After four days of searching, wardens recovered Bousquet's body around noon Tuesday.

They say the cold, high, and fast waters made their search harder - and lowered Bousquet's chances of survival.

"With the water conditions the way that they are, that means the divers really had to be in the water to see her at that depth," said Warden John MacDonald.

The loss weighs on Dunlap. "I was praying praying for her," she said. "Hoping she was okay. But I guess she didn't know how to swim."

It weighs on wardens, too - who have spent days in cold waters and buggy woods, trying to bring Bousquet's family some closure.

"They do have a job to do," said MacDonald. "That doesn't mean it's not emotionally and physically draining. But they are able to kind of grasp the bigger picture and get the work done for the family. That's why we do what we do."

Dunlap says she'll remember her friend - who she talked to just last week - in one way. "She was always smiling. She was happy-go-lucky. She was always upbeat."

